Obama’s Security Advisor James Jones in Armenia for Summit of Minds

President Armen Sarkissian hosted today the former National Security Advisor in the administration of President Barack Obama, former Commander of the U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe James Jones who has arrived to Armenia to participate at the Armenian Summit of Minds.

At the meeting, the interlocutors spoke of the works related to the Conference to be held in Dilijan. General Jones welcomed the convening of such a prestigious event in Armenia.

They also exchanged views on the global security related issues and global challenges.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...