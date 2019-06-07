Norway Chess: Armenia’s Aronian beats Shakriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan

Armenia’s Levon Aronian bet Shakriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan in Round 3 of Altibox Norway Chess under way in Stavanger.

Playing with black pieces, the Armenian Grand Master clinched victory on the 31st step.

Four out of five classical games finished decisively in round three. Magnus Carlsen, Wesley So, Ding Liren and Levon Aronian received two points after getting wins “in regulation”, while Vishy Anand held a draw with Black in his Armageddon encounter against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave

Aronian is currently 3rd with 4 points. Magnus Carlsen is the sole leader with five points. Round four starts Saturday.

https://armradio.am/en/15273

