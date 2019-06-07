First mosque built in Athens

The first mosque has been built in Athens since Greece’s independence, and on June 7, Greek Minister of Education and Religion Kostas Gavroglu visited the construction site to become familiar with the course of implementation, reports the Greek Ministry of Education.

“This is an extremely important day for our country. After several disagreements and obstacles, we managed to build a mosque for our Muslim citizens who came to Greece as migrants or refugees or simply as tourists,” Gavoglu said.

https://news.am/eng/news/517138.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...