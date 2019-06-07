CAAP delegation pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan

Around 120 managers and employees representing Corporación América Airports (CAAP) in seven world countries have visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex in Yerevan’s Tsitsernakaberd Park to pay tribute to the great tragedy’s victims.

The delegation, led by CEO Martin Eurnekian, Chair of the Airports Council International’s (ACI) World Governing Board, is in the country to attend the CAAP Leadership Summit.

Heading to the memorial on Thursday, the guests laid a wreath at the eternal fire, observing a moment of silence to honor the victims.

“The reason my family is not in Armenia is the Genocide. We held an event here, bringing together all our directors from different parts of the globe to acquaint them with Armenia and the Armenian history. You should not just set aside the idea of what happened.

“And profiting by the occasion of being here in Armenia, we decided to come to the [Tsitsernakaberd] memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims and introduce our partners to the history of Armenia,” Eurnekian said.

The delegation attending the summit includes CAAP representatives from Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Italy, Peru and Uruguay. For a closer insight into the Genocide history, the participants also took a tour of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

CAAP operates 52 airports worldwide. In 2017 alone, the company served as many 77 million passengers.

