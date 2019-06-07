Artsakh president discusses football development-related issues with CONIFA chief

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on Friday held a meeting with Per-Anders Blind, the president of the Confederation of Independent Football Associations (CONIFA), and members of the delegation headed by him to discuss issues related to the development of football in the country, the presidential press service reported.

President Sahakyan expressed gratitude to the Confederation of Independent Football Associations and personally to Per-Anders Blind for holding CONIFA European Football Cup in Artsakh, stressing that the event would be a serious stimulus for the popularization and development of this sport in the country.

