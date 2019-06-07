Armenia’s Minister of Justice announces resignation

Armenia’s Minister of Justice Artsak Zeynalyan has announced his resignation.

“Assuming Minister’s mandate at such a historic moment for our people was a huge responsibility, but also a step aimed at having a chance to gradually solve the legal issues which emerged during my activity as advocate,” Zeynalyan said in a Facebook post.

“I am satisfied with this step and would like to thank Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for proposing my candidacy for the justice minister, the ministry staff for joint interesting, productive and responsible work. I also want to thank the international partners and civil society representatives for the joint work,” he added.

Zeynalyan said he is confident everything will be good or very good.

