Armenia Issues Stamp Dedicated to Henrikh Mkhitaryan • MassisPost

YEREVAN — Armenia’s post operator “HayPost” CJSC has issued a stamp honoring Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The cancelling ceremony was held at the Technical Center of the Football Academy.

The postage stamp with nominal value of 450 AMD is printed in “Lowe Martin Group” printing house in Canada with a print-run of 40 000 pcs. The author of the stamp’s design is the chief designer of “HayPost” CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan.

The postage stamp depicts Henrikh Mkhitaryan wearing the the Armenian national football team jersey. The portrait of Henrikh Mkhitaryan is made in digital art manner.

The postage stamp was cancelled by the Deputy Minister of High-Technological Industry of the Republic of Armenia Gegham Vardanyan, the captain of the Armenian national football team Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Chairman of the Board of “HayPost” CJSC Juan Pablo Gechidjian, the President of the Union of Philatelists of the RA Hovik Musayelyan.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who currently plays for London’s Arsenal has been named Armenian Player of the Year for eight times. He is the top goalscorer of the Armenian national team with 27 goals in 82 games.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...