FM: Our goal is to lay groundwork for Armenia-Cyprus-Greece cooperation

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday met with representatives of the Cypriot Armenian community, at the Armenian Prelature of Cyprus.

In particular, Mnatsakanyan expressed the hope that the full use of the Cypriot Armenian community’s potential will enable to further deepen and enrich the Armenia-Cyprus political agenda, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The objective of my visit is to lay the groundwork for a new cooperation—with the Armenia-Cyprus-Greece trilateral format,” Mnatsakanyan stressed, above all.

Also, he spoke about the recent political developments in Armenia, the Armenian government-implemented reforms, and the foreign policy priorities of the country.

At the end of the meeting Minister Mnatsakanyan responded to the questions of representatives of the Armenian community of Cyprus, and they exchanged views.

https://news.am/eng/news/516339.html

