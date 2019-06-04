Armenia Defense Ministry Spokesperson on Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises

We’re closely following everything and are ready for any development. This is what Spokesperson of the Minister of Defense of Armenian Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page, touching upon the military exercises being held by Turkey and Azerbaijan.

“On the Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises:

We’re closely following everything and are ready for any development. This is what Spokesperson of the Minister of Defense of Armenian Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page, touching upon the military exercises being held by Turkey and Azerbaijan.

“On the Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises:

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...