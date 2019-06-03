Karabakh President meets with AGBU President Berge Setrakian

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan had today a meeting with President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Berge Setrakian and members of the delegation led by him, reports the Central Information Department of the Office ofthe President of the Republic of Artsakh.

Issues related to implementation of a range of programs in Artsakh were on the agenda.

President Sahakyan acknowledged the active participation of the AGBU in the socioeconomic development of Artsakh, its international recognition and the solution to issues of national concern.

State minister Grigory Martirosyan and other officials participated in the meeting.

https://news.am/eng/news/516241.html

