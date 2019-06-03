Armenia imposes duty on Iranian cement

Armenia’s parliament has approved a 14,000 AMD duty per 1 ton of cement to be imported from Iran.

The bill passed with 85 pro and 16 con votes, and 3 abstentions.

The voting was accompanied by protests outside the National Assembly. The demonstrators were arguing that the duty would increase prices of cement.

Protesters were demanding to thoroughly explore the issue and discuss it with all stakeholders.

Babken Tunyan, chair of economic affairs committee of the Armenian parliament said they would meet and discuss the matter with the protesters.

