Armenia Airways launching regular flights between Yerevan and Tehran, from June 15

Armenia Airways is starting the regular flights to Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan from June 15. The airline has informed this in a Facebook post.

The flights will be on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. And from 24 June, the flights will be conducted every day.

https://news.am/eng/news/516145.html

