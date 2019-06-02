Antiochian Orthodox Media Center: Personal opinions don’t reflect the positions of the Patriarchate

The Patriarchate of Antioch tries to refute the impressions that created by the recent statements by Bishop of Erzerum Qais, stating that these are personal views that do not reflect the positions of the Patriarchate.

In particular, Bishop Qais in his statements in ria novosti did not rule out the possibility of convening a Pan-Orthodox Council without the participation of the Ecumenical Patriarch.

In a statement, the Antiochian Orthodox Media Center clarifies that these declarations represent only the position of those who are giving them.

It also states that the official position of the Church of Antioch is expressed only by the Antiochian Orthodox Media Center.

You can read the full statement here:

Patriarchate of Antioch and All the East

Statement by the Antiochian Orthodox Media Center

Balamand, June 1, 2019 The Antiochian Orthodox Media Center would like to clarify that the declarations appearing recently in the international media regarding the position of the Antiochian Church on general Orthodox issues, and particularly about the Ukrainian issue and its implications, represent only the position of those who are giving them. The Center asserts that any statement that is not issued by the Center does not express the views of the Antiochian Patriarch and of the Antiochian Holy Synod, and has nothing to do with the position of the Church of Antioch, especially when it affects Church authorities.

https://www.romfea.news/antiochian-orthodox-media-center-personal-opinions-dont-reflect-the-positions-of-the-patriarchate/

