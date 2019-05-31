Pope Francis Kicks Off Day One in Romania (ZENIT Is on the Papal Flight)

DEBORAH CASTELLANO LUBOV

Francis Met 15 Homeless Romanians at His Residence Before Boarding Flight, Which Zenit French Journalist Anne Kurian Is Aboard

Pope Francis is embarking on his three-day visit to Romania, May 31 – June 2, having taken off in his Alitalia flight with his papal entourage and journalists.

ZENIT French journalist, Anne Kurian, is following on the papal flight. The visit marks Francis’ 30th Apostolic Visit abroad and his 45th country visited.

Before leaving for the airport, according to the Vatican, Francis met with a group of 15 Romanians, who are homeless and living in Rome. Last evening, as is tradition before his trips, the Holy Father went to Rome’s Marian Basilica, Santa Maria Maggiore, to pray to the Blessed Mother.

The Holy Father is expected to focus on ecumenical dialogue, as it is a majority Orthodox nation, and to encourage the country’s small Catholic flock, which, according to Vatican figures is about 7.2 percent of the population.

Apostolic Trip of His Holiness Francis to Romania – Updated Program

Journey May 31 – June 2, 2019

