Draws reveal groups for Armenia UEFA U19

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Today the draws for the UEFA U19 Championship were held in Yerevan.

According to the results, the following two groups were formed: A. Armenia, Portugal, Italy, Spain; B. Czech Republic, Ireland, Norway, France.

The U19 championship will kick off July 14th in Yerevan.

Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the midfielder of Arsenal, was in attendance of the event.

Mkhitaryan is the UEFA U19 Ambassador.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/976813/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...