A-class technology-equipped building for IT specialists to be built in Yerevan

An A-class building and infrastructure meeting Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) standards will be built in Yerevan. The Armenian government has okayed the project, which envisages investments amounting to $130 million.

A technology-equipped complex meeting international standards will be built within 48-54 months after a permission for construction is provided. The building will be meant for 2,600 IT specialists.

Twenty jobs will be created in the preparation stage, another 400 will be available during the construction. More than 300 permanent jobs will be created after the complex is commissioned.

