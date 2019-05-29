Armenian community in Egypt takes part in international flash-mob dance

The Armenian community in Egypt recently took part in an event titled “Ari Bari [Come, Dance] Kochari,” where 65 dancers participated in a flash mob at the Armenian embassy in Cairo, Ahram Online reported.

“I am very happy that the community in Egypt responded to the embassy’s invitation to take part in such an initiative,” said Anna Haji-Hagopian, the wife of the newly-appointed ambassador of Armenia to Egypt.

Haji-Hagopian expressed her appreciation that not only did different dance troupes from the community take part in the event, but also that people of different ages, representing several generations, showed interest.

“It is important for the young generation to realize that our nation is a strong one, united, educated and tolerant, despite the pain we suffered in the past,” she said.

Ambassador Karen Grigorian and his wife joined the dancers.

In 2017, the Kochari dance was placed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list.

“Dancing shoulder-to-shoulder conveys the idea of cultural cohesion and mutual respect,” Haji-Hagopian said. “It means to live and to create, to fight a war to come out victorious or to lose, doesn’t matter; we simply have to enjoy life to be able to survive.”

This was the first Armenian flash mob of its kind in Egypt. Twenty-six countries, 80 cities, and 112 folk dance troupes took part in this year’s event.

