The Naghash Ensemble of Armenia Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Yerevan, Armenia, May 28, 2019 – The Naghash Ensemble of Armenia has launched a fundraising campaign for their newest CD & Book, “Songs of Exile—Lamentations & Benedictions”. The new recording combines the earthy spirituality of Armenian folk song with new classical music and the energy of rock and jazz.

Featuring three brilliant female vocalists and some of Armenia’s finest instrumentalists on duduk, oud, dhol and piano, the ensemble plays new music based on sacred texts by the medieval Armenian mystic poet and priest, Mkrtich Naghash. The music has been described as “unmistakably Armenian but out of this world”. – Armenisch-Deutsche Korrespondenz

Composed by American-Armenian John Hodian, The Naghash Ensemble’s “Songs of Exile” is a profound meditation on man’s relationship to God from the perspective of a monk forced to live in exile for many years: “The concept of living in exile is something that many Armenians can relate to. It’s been gratifying to see people from all over the world coming together to support our Kickstarter.”

The new CD will be the final volume of The Naghash Ensemble’s cycle “Songs of Exile”, featuring Mkrtich Naghash’s most haunting poems set to new music with a broader spiritual, emotional and musical range than ever before. The CD will be accompanied by a beautiful 65-page book in English, Armenian, German and French with extensive information on Naghash the poet, the group’s history and translations of the poems.

Kickstarter is the largest fundraising platform in the world and the new recording will be an important step as the ensemble continues to gather more international attention.

