Luys TV – Turkey’s first Armenian online television

Hasmik Martirosyan

Public Radio of Armenia

Luys TV – the first Istanbul—based Armenian online television seeks to preserve the Armenian culture, teach the youth about their Armenian roots and most importantly, preserve the Western Armenian.

The TV has been broadcasting on luys.tv since Christmas. “On Christmas Day, Luys TV (meaning light in Armenian) spread light by broadcasting the Holy Mass,” Luys TV co-founder Harutyun Kuran said in an interview with Public Radio of Armenia.

The Kuran family has been publishing the Luys newspaper for seven years and distributing it to Argentina, US, France and Germany.

“My father, Aram, had a dream to launch an Armenian TV in Turkey that would keep all Armenians informed about the life of Armenians of Istanbul, the activity of Armenian schools, churches, and foundations,” Harutyun said.

Luys TV broadcasting in Western Armenian and Turkish, enjoys a high rating and reaches out to Armenians worldwide with its diverse programs. According to Harutyun Kuran, the co-founders have far-reaching programs, the most important being the preservation of Western Armenian.

He says the Turkish government has also appreciated and given a green light to the activity of the online TV.

“Getting a license from the state turned out to be the easiest thing. We presented the idea to the government and quickly received a license,” Harutyun Kuran said.

He says Luys TV is open to all and is ready to cooperate with everyone.