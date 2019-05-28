Arsenal should have stood up to UEFA over Henrikh Mkhitaryan scandal

By

The Armenian winger will not play a part in Wednesday’s Europa League final in Baku due to fears over his safety

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s absence from tomorrow’s Europa League final in Baku shows that football is becoming a sport with no interest in its players or fans.

It’s ridiculous that from 50-plus countries, UEFA couldn’t pick one that would give Arsenal and Chelsea’s stars a feeling of safety and security.

Actually, it’s not even that. Just a positive welcome would have done.

Because surely the game should want to make every single player feel healthy and happy and give them the peace of mind to be able to give their all once they cross that white line.

The decision to hold the game in Azerbaijan, where there are such tensions with Armenia that an Armenian footballer who plies his trade in England didn’t feel comfortable making the journey, sends an awful message that money is taking over the game and damaging its credibility.