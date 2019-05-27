Yerevan to host “Armenia Engineering Week” in June

On 24-28 June, 2019, a series of events featured under the “Armenia Engineering Week” headline will be held in Yerevan and Vanadzor by the initiative of the Government of Armenia, Enterprise Incubator Foundation, and Engineering Association.

Professional seminars, presentations, experience exchanging events in high-tech related areas are envisaged to take place for three days in the scope of the Week. The “Armenia Engineering Week” will conclude on 28 June, 2019, at Vanadzor Technology Center where discussion on results of the Week with participation of experts and representatives of public and private sector, as well as engineering solutions expo and best start-up showcase will be held.

“These kinds of events are important as they position Armenia as a country offering complex and complete engineering solutions. Especially in this stage of founding Engineering City, it is more than important to bring to Armenia specialists from abroad to discuss the latest developments of the technological sector and ways to implement them. One of the long-term prospects of the “Armenia Engineering Week” is to bring new companies to Armenia,” noted Enterprise Incubator Foundation Director Bagrat Yengibaryan.

““Armenia Engineering Week” is a high-tech platform that will bring engineers to Armenia to discuss global challenges in directions such as semiconductor testing and design, 5G, Industrial IOT, Artificial Intelligence and their role in the process of building the 4th industrial era,” added Vardan Aleksanyan, Director of the Engineering Association.

“Armenia Engineering Week” is organized in partnership with Vanadzor Technology Center (VTC), YEA Engineering, PMI Science/ Philip Morris Armenia, Engineering City (EC), National Instruments (NI), Innovative Solutions and Technologies Center Armenia (ISTC), Gyumri Technology Center (GTC), Armenian-Indian Center for Excellence in ICT (AITC), Regional Mobile Application Laboratory for ECA (mLab ECA), National Polytechnic University of Armenia (NPUA), Armenian National Engineering Laboratories (ANEL), Microsoft Innovation Center (MIC).

Engineering Week will bring together about 500 participants from different countries of the world, including representatives of engineering and technology sectors from state, science and research, educational, donor organizations, start-up/accomplished engineering companies.

30 local and foreign organizations will present their products, solutions and services at the expo section organized during the week that is expected to attract more than 1,000 visitors.

https://armradio.am/en/14120

