Three Armenians ranked among world’s top living violinists

Three Armenian musicians have been included in the Ranker’s list of the world’s greatest living violinists.

The list featuring 30 violinists from all over the world is based on the votes of thousands of fans of classical music, Culturavrn reports.

Renowned Armenian violinists Samvel Yervinyan and Sergey Khachatryan, as well as Spain-based Lebanese violinist of Armenian descent Ara Malikian are ranked among the top violinists.

Israeli-American violinist Itzhak Perlman tops the Ranker’s list. American violinist Hilary Hahn is ranked second on the list, while Russian-Israeli violinist Maxim Vengerov comes third.

