Sokratis calls on Arsenal to win Europa League for absent Mkhitaryan

Fears over the Armenian’s safety in Azerbaijan prompted him to withdraw from the game, a fact that will give the Gunners extra motivation

The absence of Henrikh Mkhitaryan should drive Arsenal on to win the Europa League, according to Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

The Gunners secured their passage to the decider against Chelsea with a commanding 7-3 aggregate victory in the semis over Valencia.

They will take on their London rivals in Baku on May 29, in a match that has been sadly overshadowed by non-footballing matters.

