Armenia, China sign visa waiver agreement

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan welcomed today Wang Yi, the Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China.



Minister Mnatsakanyan reconfirmed Aremnia’s determination to develop the relations with China based on mutual respect between the two nations.



“As old civilizations, we know each other well,” the Armenian Foreign Minister said.



The top diplomats of the two countries signed a number of documents including:

Agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of ordinary passports

Treaty on Extradition

Protocol for food safety, veterinary sector & plant protection on honey exported from Armenia to China

