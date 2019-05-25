Artsakh presents official anthem of CONIFA European Football Cup 2019

Artsakh has presented the official anthem of CONIFA Sportsbet.io European Football Cup 2019.

Artsakh will host the CONIFA cup from June 1 to 9. The matches will be played in four cities – Stepanakert, Askeran, Martuni and Martakert.

This year’s tournament will feature 12 teams, including that of Western Armenia.

CONIFA, the Confederation of Independent Football Associations, is the football federation for all associations outside FIFA.

It’s a global acting non-profit organization that supports representatives of international football teams from nations, de-facto nations, regions, minority peoples and sports isolated territories.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...