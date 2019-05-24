President of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia resigns

President of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia Gagik Harutyunyan has resigned.

Head of the Media Relations Department of the Supreme Judicial Council Arman Khachatryan confirmed the news to Public Radio of Armenia.

Gagik Harutyunyan said his future work at the Supreme Judicial Council is “inexpedient,” taking into consideration the recent developments related to the judiciary and the judges.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has proposed judiciary clean-up and insists that all judged should be subjected to vetting. He urged citizens to shortly block all courts in the republic as a sign of protest.

