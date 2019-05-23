Pashinyan’s call for blocking courts ‘attracted positive international reaction’

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recent call for blocking the entrances to, and exits from, all the courts of Armenia received, by and large, a positive reaction by our international partners, the secretary of the National Security Council said today.

”The international reactions have been largely positive. The revolution which started in Armenia last year can be said to have entered into its third stage. The first stage saw a revolution in the executive authorities, the second – in the legislative. Experience shows, in a way, that we now need a third stage, i.e – to conduct a revolution in the judiciary to bring it fully in line [with the declared objectives]. I think the action served its purpose as more active dialogues have now started for the implementation of reforms in the sector,” he told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Grigoryan also highlighted the international partners’ positive messages expressing a willingness for future support.

”So I am sure we will soon have reforms in the sector,” he added.

Asked how he evaluates the action in the positive light given that no judge has stepped down as yet, Grigoryan said he doesn’t treat the resignation of judges as a yardstick of evaluation.

”Our main objective deals with the ability to implement reforms. And the agenda of those reforms is being more clearly outlined in the National Assembly. I personally consider the action a success given that the international community is going to offer both its financial and professional assistance,” the NSC secretary added.

