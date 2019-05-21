Armenian American Museum Unveils Square Foot Certificate

GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum has unveiled the Square Foot Certificate, a limited edition commemorative certificate in honor of donors and sponsors. The Square Foot Builders program invites the community to sponsor one square foot of the developing cultural and educational center’s construction, with a donation of $500.

The Square Foot Builders program was inspired by former Secretary of the Navy Paul Ignatius who was an early supporter of the Armenian American Museum and one of the project’s first $500 donors. An Armenian American and Glendale-native, Ignatius served as the Secretary of the Navy between 1967 and 1969 and Assistant Secretary of Defense during President Lyndon Johnson’s administration. In 2016, the U.S. Navy launched the USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), one of its newest destroyer ships named in honor of the former Secretary.

Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian had the opportunity to visit Ignatius in his Washington, D.C. home and present the first Square Foot Certificate from the Armenian American Museum.

“It is a true honor to be presented with the Armenian American Museum’s first Square Foot Certificate,” stated former Secretary of Navy Paul Ignatius. “The vision for the Armenian American Museum has been a longtime dream of mine and I am so excited to see that the project is becoming a reality.”

The Square Foot Certificate was designed by Arpine Shakhbandaryan, a Glendale-based Armenian American artist. Her creation with the Museum’s signature velvet color was inspired by the style of traditional Armenian illustrated manuscripts and symbols of eternity representing the perseverance of the Armenian people.

“I was humbled to be entrusted with the role of designing the Square Foot Certificate for the Armenian American Museum,” stated artist Arpine Shakhbandaryan. “My vision for the commemorative certificate was to create a treasured keepsake that would celebrate Armenian arts, culture, and history.”

Supporters can donate and reserve Square Foot Certificates by visiting the Museum website or calling the Museum office at (818) 351-3554.

Square Foot Certificates can be presented in the donor’s name, dedicated in the memory of a loved one, or dedicated in honor of a family, child, business, organization, and more.

Square Foot Certificates are available for a limited time.

About the Armenian American Museum:

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is a developing project in Glendale, CA with a mission to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The Museum will serve as a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

The governance of the Museum is entrusted to ten Armenian American cultural, philanthropic, and religious non-profit institutions including the Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian General Benevolent Union Western District, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Relief Society Western USA, Nor Or Charitable Foundation, Nor Serount Cultural Association, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

