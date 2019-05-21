Armenia MP: Blockage of courts to protest Kocharyan’s release was inappropriate

If Robert Kocharyan was supposed to be released and that action was going to take place for that reason, it was inappropriate. This is what MP Vardan Ghukasyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, touching upon the blockage of entrances to and exits from courts of Armenia based on the call of Priem Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to the MP, the judiciary needs to undergo reforms, but not in this manner.

Starting from the morning of May 20, citizens blocked entrances to and exits from all courts of Armenia after paying heed to the call of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. At midday, the Prime Minister held a consultation over the current state of the judiciary in Armenia and said it is time to make ‘surgical interventions’.

