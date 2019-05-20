Thomas de Waal comments on protests in Armenia

Thomas de Waal, an expert on the South Caucasus, took to Twitter to comment on Monday’s protests outside courts in Armenia.

“When a revolutionary leader doesn’t get what he wants, does he go for painstaking reform or re-launch the revolution? Worrying signs that Pashinyan is opting for the latter in Armenia,” he tweeted.

Citizens blocked the entrances to court buildings across Armenia on Monday, responding to a call by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made earlier on Sunday.

The PM spoke about the issues in the country’s judiciary in a live address today and later called on demonstrators to stop the protest campaign from 1:30pm, adding it has already served its purpose.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/05/20/Thomas-de-Waal-protests-Armenia/2116943

