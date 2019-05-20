Serj Tankian reveals cooperation with Game of Throne composer

System Of a Down famous rock band soloist Serj Tankian spoke about collaboration with Ramin Jawadi, the composer of The Game of Thrones.

“With tonight’s epic conclusion to @gameofthrones, I’m honored to announce that my friend and series composer @ramindjawadi_official invited me to contribute vocals to “The Rains of Castamere” for the Season 8 soundtrack. It’s available for download and stream everywhere and I’m excited that I can now share it with you. Check it out along with the rest of the brilliant soundtrack at the link in my bio,” he wrote on Facebook.

