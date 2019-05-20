Freedom House expert: Pashinyan fallen back on populism

Director for Special Research at Freedom House Nate Schenkkan took to Twitter on Monday to comment on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s call for a blockade of all court buildings in Armenia.

“The danger in post-revolutionary Armenia was always that Pashinyan, lacking the ability to transform the country quickly or sustainably, would fall back on the populism that got him into power. Here we are,” he tweeted.

Demonstrators have blocked entrances to all courts in Armenia since Monday morning after the PM urged supporters to stage such protests on Sunday for what he said will be the start of the ‘second phase of the Armenian revolution.’

