Cafesjian Center for the Arts to host lecture on Charles Aznavour

On May 23, the Cafesjian Center for the Arts will host a lecture on Charles Aznavour to be delivered by Artsvi Bakhchinyan, philologist, translator, and member of the Writers’ Union of Armenia.

During the lecture titled “Charles Aznavour – the artiste and the Armenian” Artsvi Bakhchinyan will touch upon the known and unknown episodes of Aznavour’s life, introducing the portrait of Aznavour artiste in a new light to the audience.

The event participants will have the chance to enjoy Charles Aznavour’s best songs and poems, as well as episodes featuring his movie roles. The story of Aznavour’s ancestry, his childhood, and connections with the Armenian Cause and Armenia will also be introduced during the lecture.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...