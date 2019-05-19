Pope urges media to remain humble

Pope Francis urged journalists and social media account holders to humility, responsibility and restraint, AP reported.

Addressing the media, the pontiff noted that true journalism should be a tool for communication and the delivery of reliable information only. And the head of the Catholic Church reminded users of social networks that very often they injure interlocutors with harsh statements, which should not be.

“We need journalists who are on the side of victims, on the side of those who are persecuted, excluded, thrown away and discriminated against,” Francis said. “We need you and your work to not forget so many situations of suffering that often are in the dark, or have light shining for a moment only to return to the darkness of indifference.”

