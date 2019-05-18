TUMO CEO Marie Lou Papazian Knighted by the French “Ordre des Palmes Académiques” • MassisPost

PARIS — On May 15th, Marie Lou Papazian, CEO of the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies, was awarded the title of Chevalier, “knight,” by the Ordre des Palmes Académiques, an order bestowed by the French Republic on distinguished academic and cultural figures for their contributions to science and education. Papazian was nominated for the honor by Gilles Pécout, Rector of the Academy of Paris and Ile de France, and fellow Ordre des Palmes Académiques honoree.

Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris, presented the medal to Papazian at a ceremony at Paris City Hall. Guests included Claude Farge, director of Forum des Images, Hasmik Tolmajyan, ambassador of Armenia to France, and other members of the French-Armenian community.

“Without you, Marie Lou, TUMO would not exist in Armenia or in France. If this medal had not been created, it would have needed to be created for you. You are a citizen of the world, and TUMO is a freedom. It is the best school in the world! Thanks to your efforts, and those of Claude Farge and the Forum des Images, it will continue to inspire us all,” said Anne Hidalgo, in her remarks during the ceremony.

“This medal represents something extremely rare and precious — a genuine recognition of shared values,” said Marie Lou Papazian, in her acceptance speech. “I will wear it with pride and with the hope of inspiring more courage, tenacity and resourcefulness.”

TUMO is honored to have its CEO and program recognized by an institution as esteemed as the Ordre des Palmes Académiques. This week, the program will also be presented at Viva Technology 2019 in Paris, the world’s rendezvous for startups and leaders to celebrate innovation. Papazian will deliver a talk entitled “Inventing the Future of Learning.”

