President: The 21st century is the century of Armenians

On a working visit to Kazakhstan, President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia attended a penal discussion on the risks of the collapse of the global system of cooperation held on the sidelines of the 12th Astana Economic Forum.

The discussion focused on geopolitical shifts and challenges, the possible consequences of the technological revolution and the balance between seemingly contradictory concepts.

Responding to a participant’s question, Sarkissian said the world is changing rapidly, but people don’t have to be afraid of those change, since they open up new opportunities.

“Those who have a clear vision, who know what they are doing, those who are basically going in harmony with the time, I think, they will benefit. For me, it’s not a drama, but an opportunity and a wonderful world to live, challenging but interesting,” the president said.

The Armenian leader expressed conviction the 21st century is the century of Armenians. “We are global, we can change, we can adapt, and we are innovative,” Sarkissian said, observing he is highly optimistic about the future.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/05/17/Armenian-president/2115721

