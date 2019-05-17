Armenian athletes win two medals at European Sambo Championship

Three representatives of the Armenian team in the sports sambo succeeded in the European Sambo Championships which kicked off in Spanish Gijon on May 16.

Rafik Manukyan competing in the 68kg weight category and Poghos Badalyan competing in the 52kg weight category won bronze medals.

Meanwhile, the leading athlete of the Armenian team Tigran Kirakosyan reached the final.

To note, the Armenian team headed by president of the Sambo Federation of Armenia Mikael Hayrapetyan is represented by athletes.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/05/17/Armenian-athletes/2115941

