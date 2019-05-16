Paris Mayor awarded TUMO CEO Marie Lou Papazian with French Republic Chevalier title

CEO of the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies (TUMO) Marie Lou Papazian was awarded on Thursday the title of Chevalier, “knight,” by the Ordre des Palmes Académiques, an order bestowed by the French Republic on distinguished academic and cultural figures for their contributions to science and education. Papazian was nominated for the honor by Gilles Pécout, Rector of the Academy of Paris and Ile de France, and fellow Ordre des Palmes Académiques honoree.

As the Centre website reports, Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris, presented the medal to Papazian at a ceremony at Paris City Hall. Guests included Hasmik Tolmajyan, Ambassador of Armenia to France, and other members of the French-Armenian community.

“Without you, Marie Lou, TUMO would not exist in Armenia or France. If this medal was created for anyone, it’s you — a true citizen of the world. TUMO symbolizes freedom and is one of the best schools in the world. Thanks to your efforts, and those of Claude Farge and the Forum des Images, it will continue to inspire us all,” said Anne Hidalgo in her remarks during the ceremony.

To note, the idea of opening a TUMO center in Paris belongs to the mayor herself, who called the center during her Yerevan visit and was thrilled by such an innovative center in Armenia. There are three TUMO centers in Armenia: in Yerevan, Dilijan and Gyumri, and one in Artsakh’s Stepanakert. More are on the way in Koghb, Masis and other locations in Armenia and abroad.

