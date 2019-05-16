Armenian duduk in Game of Thrones

American fantasy TV series Game of Thrones is nearing its end with episode six, the ultimate instalment, scheduled for release on Sunday, 19 May, however the film’s attractive characters and music will long remain in the memory of its fans.

As Panorama.am has revealed, the musical moments of Game of Thrones also feature an Armenian duduk.

Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi says the biggest challenge was to find the right tone for the show that when you hear the score you know that is Game of Thrones.

“From the beginning we knew we wanted themes, but we also knew we couldn’t have too many themes right away, because there are obviously a lot of characters, a lot of houses, a lot of plots,” he said in a video, playing Arya’s theme in the film.

The composer says different types of instruments have been used in each season of Game of Thrones. An Armenian duduk (ethnic wood wind instrument) has been used for the Dothrakis.

Djawadi says piano was used for the first time in Game of Thrones history in season six, during Cersei’s trial.

The German-Iranian composer’s works can be heard in blockbusters like Iron Man and Pacific Rim, as well as the TV series Prison Break and Westworld.

Djawadi got his start working with composing legend Hans Zimmer, contributing music to films like Batman Begins and Pirates of the Caribbean, before going solo.

