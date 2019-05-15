Armenia’s religious leader calls Red Cross reps’ attention to issue of Karen Ghazaryan’s return to Armenia

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Tuesday hosted representatives of the Swiss Red Cross accompanied by representative of the Swiss Red Cross in Armenia Jina Sargizova at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

The Armenian religious leader welcomed the Red Cross programs implemented in Armenia and the support the organization provides to those in need, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin’s press service said.

Catholicos Karekin II drew the attention of the Red Cross officials to the issue of retuning Karen Ghazaryan, an Armenian villager who ended up in the Azerbaijani territory in still unknown circumstances in summer 2018, to Armenia, briefing them on the efforts that the Mother See is taking in this direction.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/05/15/Armenia-religious-leader-Red-Cross-captive-Azerbaijan/2114548

