Armenians dance kochari at Beijing Olympic Stadium

Armenian groups presented the traditional dance kochari at Beijing’s Olympic Stadium within the framework of the Conference on Asian Civilizations Dialogue. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan shared the video on his Facebook page.

More than 2,000 delegates from 47 countries are attending the Conference. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the opening of the Conference. Addressing the attendees, the Prime Minister said “it’s an honor to be in China – the cradle of civilizations- and participate in this important event.”

https://armradio.am/en/13181

