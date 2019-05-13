Armenian doctors performed 241 operations in Syria

The sappers of the Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria have continued the mine-clearing operations in Aleppo . As the Armenian Humanitarian Demining and Expertise Center reports, in the period from February 19 to May 19, the Armenian de-miners have cleared around 25,860 square meters of land.

Meanwhile, medics in the Armenian mission group have performed 241 surgeries, provided therapeutic aid to 534 people and conducted 959 clinical laboratory examinations.

To remind, the 83-member group of Armenian humanitarian experts, including doctors, sappers, as well as supporting personnel headed to Aleppo, Syria in early February to carry out humanitarian mine clearance activities, raise mine awareness among the population, as well as offer medical aid in Aleppo exclusively outside the zone of military operations.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...