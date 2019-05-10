Eurovision 2019: Armenia’s Srbuk holds second rehearsal

Armenia’s Srbuk held her second rehearsal on Eurovision stage today.

Before a projected screen of shattered glass, Armenian hopeful Srbuk was back on stage this morning to run through ‘Walking Out,’ according to Eirovision’s official website.

Alone on stage, Srbuk performs her powerful song in black setting her apart from the many contestants in white this year. Srbuk will kick off the second Semi-Final when she performs 1st on Thursday 16 May at Expo Tel Aviv in Israel.

