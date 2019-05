Spanish city of Soria recognizes the Armenian Genocide

The City Council of Soria, Spain, officially recognized the Armenian Genocide today.

All four parties represented the Council unanimously voted for the motion submitted by Ararat Armenian Union.

Mayor Martinez Minges read out the document, declaring that Soria thus officially recognizes the Armenian Genocide and urges the governments of Castilian, Spain and Turkey to follow the example.

