Nare and Davit most popular names for new-born children in Armenia last year

Last year Nare was the name that was most given to newly born girls, 658 children, the National Statistics Service reports. According to the source, in 2018, boys were mostly named Davit -1404 children. According to the statistics, a total of 36,574 babies were born in Armenia in 2018 of them 17 322 are girls and 19, 252 – boys.

Maria, Mane, Mary, Anahit, Milena, Eva and Arpi are also names that were mostly given to girl children. For boys, popular names are Narek, Hayk, Mark, Alex, Aren, Gor, Samvel Arthur and Tigran.

Grigoryan is the most popular surname in Armenia with Hovhannisyan, Harutyunyan, Sargsyan, Khachatryan, Hakobyan in the top ten.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...