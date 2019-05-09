“Immortal Regiment“ marches in Yerevan

The “Immortal Regiment” marched in Yerevan on the occasion of the glorious victories of the Armenian people.

The event organized by the “Immortal Regiment of Armenia” NGO in cooperation with the Armenian Defense Ministry aims to preserve memory of the victory and pass it on to the coming generations.

President Armen Sarkissian participated in the march.

Similar events were organized in the cities of Gyumri, Vanadzor, Dilijan, Ijevan, Kapan, Alaverdi, Hrazdan, Masis and the village of Kakhsi.

