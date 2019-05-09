BBC broadcaster fired over royal baby tweet

Broadcaster Danny Baker has been fired by the BBC over his “stupid unthinking gag” on Twitter about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new baby.

The now deleted tweet, which has been circulated on social media, showed an image of a couple holding hands with a chimpanzee dressed in clothes with the caption: “Royal Baby leaves hospital”.

The 5 live presenter was accused of mocking the duchess’s racial heritage.

A BBC spokesperson said: “This was a serious error of judgement.”

The 61-year-old presented a weekend show on the network.

The corporation added Baker’s tweet “goes against the values we as a station aim to embody.

“Danny’s a brilliant broadcaster but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us.”

