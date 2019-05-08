Yerevan removes Russian figure skater’s name from sports school in protest of “anti-Armenian” step

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Council has renamed with an overwhelming majority of votes the Irina Rodnina Figure Skating School. From now on, the school will be known as the Yerevan Figure Skating and Hockey Sports School.

Irina Rodnina is a renowned retired Russian figure skater and politician.

The decision was made during the May 8 City Council session.

The bill was proposed by the Luys faction.

Luys City Councillor Ani Khachatryan noted that they want the school not to have Rodnina’s name as the latter has participated in a pro-Azerbaijani rally this year in Baku regarding the Khojalu events.

“This action has both a moral and political subtext. This is an insult to the people of Armenia and Artsakh. Being the vice president of the Armenian-Russian inter-parliamentary commission, Rodnina should have refrained from participating in such an anti-Armenian event,” Khachatryan said in her speech.

The school’s history goes back to 1971, when it was first opened as the Yerevan Figure Skating and Hockey Youth School in the city’s Bagratunyats Street. The building was in a poor condition and in a semi-defunct state for many years.

In 2015, the city of Yerevan decided to rename the school in honor of Irina Rodnina and the facility was opened in a new address.

