Putin awards conductor Eduard Baghdasaryan an order

Artistic director of Bryansk State Symphony Orchestra Eduard Hambardzumyan has been awarded the 2ndDegree Order for Services to the Homeland through an order signed by President of Russia Vladimir Putin, reports Gorodskoy TV.

Eduard Hambardzumyan was born on June 12, 1965 in Yerevan. In 1988, he became a laureate of the All-Union Competition of Young Composers in Moscow.

Over the years, Hambardzumyan has been the conductor of the chamber orchestra of Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory, the Symphony Orchestra of Radio and Television of Armenia, as well as the orchestra of the Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet after Alexander Spendiaryan.

Hambardzumyan first visited Bryansk in 1993, settled and served as the musical director of the local dramatic theater and conducted the municipal chamber orchestra at the same time.

