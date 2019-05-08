Armenian developers can now sell their apps on Google Play

Armenian developers can now sell their apps on Google Play – one of the largest app market, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference today.

He added that the list of beneficiaries of tax privileges in the IT sector has expanded, and startups specialized in production of electronic systems and computer animation are now eligible for tax exemption.

According to the Prime Minister, a new legislative initiative under discussion offers exempting the importers of electric vehicles to Armenia from value-added tax.

On the occasion of one year in office, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented 100 facts about “New Armenia.”

